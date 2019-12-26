GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating an armed robbery at a business Thursday evening.
Dispatch says the call came in just before 9 p.m. from a store on White Horse Road Extension in Greenville.
However, details are still developing, as dispatch says a language barrier is slowing some of the investigation.
We're working to get more details as they become available. Stay tuned for updates.
