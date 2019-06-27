ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson police are responding to a report of an armed robbery that unfolded at a GameStop store Thursday evening.
Details are limited, but dispatchers say it unfolded around 8:20 p.m. at the store on the 3000 block of N. Main Street.
Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.