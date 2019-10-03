GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatchers say deputies are investigating a reported armed robbery at an Upstate auto parts store Thursday evening.

Details are still developing, but dispatchers tell FOX Carolina the call came from the Advance Auto Parts store on W. Blue Ridge Drive before 10 p.m. We're told deputies are just now beginning their investigation.

Stay tuned for more updates from FOX Carolina.

Teen use of flavored e-cigarettes has continued to rise, report says

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.