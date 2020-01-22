GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatchers say deputies are on the scene of an armed robbery that unfolded late Wednesday evening.
Dispatch confirmed to FOX Carolina the call came in at 10:51 p.m. from the armed robbery on SC Highway 14, near Greer. Details are limited, but dispatch said no injuries were reported.
When we arrived, the scene was already cleared. We've reached out to GCSO for more details.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
