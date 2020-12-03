GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating a report of an armed robbery that came in from a fish market Thursday night.
FOX Carolina got a tip about the scene along Anderson Road around 9 p.m. When we contacted county dispatch, a supervisor confirmed the call came in from the Carolina Fresh Fish Market around 8 p.m., just an hour before we were tipped off. When our crew arrived on scene, we saw scene tape up at the Mahi Food Mart next door.
We've requested more details from GCSO public information officials and will get video and photos from the scene. Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.