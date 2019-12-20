GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Co. deputies are responding to a restaurant after an armed robbery was reported at the location.
Details are still developing, but dispatchers confirmed to FOX Carolina around 8:35 p.m. that deputies had arrived to investigate the report from the Subway restaurant on Garlington Road.
We're working to get more details and will provide updates as we get them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.