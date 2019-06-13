GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A person accused of assault is in custody after deputies spent part of Thursday evening searching for him.
Details on the incident itself are limited. However, Greenville County dispatchers confirm to FOX Carolina the incident unfolded near the intersection of White Horse Road and Montague Road.
Some tipsters reported to us about law enforcement combing through the area.
We've reached out to GCSO for more information. Stay tuned for updates.
