BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Belton police are investigating after a call came in for a man armed with a knife Sunday evening.
Dispatch says they got the call from the Glenwood Annex apartments on Campbell Street around 9:13 p.m. According to dispatch, one person is in custody. However, dispatch was unable to verify if the person in custody was the man allegedly armed with the knife.
The scene had cleared around midnight.
Stay tuned for updates.
