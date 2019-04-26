Brush fire near science center

Fire crews quickly tackled a brush fire near the Roper Mountain Science Center.

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A brush fire that sparked near the Roper Mountain Science Center in Greenville is now under control.

Dispatchers tell FOX Carolina that city firefighters went to the scene around 8:30 p.m. and that as of 9:20 p.m., the fire is under control.

We're told there are no injuries, but the scene remains active.

Expect updates from FOX Carolina as soon as we get them.

