HONEA PATH, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Fire Dispatch said firefighters are battling a brush fire that spread to the Chiquola Mill site on Monday afternoon.
The fire broke out along Chiquola Avenue around 4 p.m.
A viewer shared photos of a ladder truck dousing the mill area.
Honea Path Fire Department was the lead agency responding to the fire.
We have a crew headed to the scene and are working to get more information
