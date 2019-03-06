Car hits home in Gaffney

This car was seen being pulled away after hitting a home in Gaffney late Wednesday evening. (FOX Carolina/ March 6, 2019)

 Matthew Ablon

GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County dispatchers say a car struck a home Wednesday evening, leaving one person with minor injuries.

Dispatchers tell FOX Carolina the home on E. Robinson Street, near Beech Street, was struck around 9:46 p.m. We're told while one person was indeed injured, the extent of the injuries appear minor and that they will be okay.

Gaffney PD, FD, and EMS responded.

A FOX Carolina crew noted the home that was hit was abandoned, and that the car didn't go through the house.

