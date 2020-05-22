Scene along Poinsett Hwy in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are responding after a short chase ended Friday evening in a collision.

Dispatch confirmed details to FOX Carolina just before 11 p.m. We're told deputies tried to pull over someone for a traffic stop, but the driver took off down Poinsett Highway.

A short chase ensued, and it ended when dispatch says the suspect hit a power pole near Stone Avenue.

Duke Energy confirms an outage in the area, but only two customers have reported it.

