GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating after a driver lead them on a chase that ended near the Pickens County line Friday evening.
Dispatchers tell FOX Carolina the chase unfolded around 8:55 p.m., but did not know what prompted the pursuit. However, dispatch tells us at some point during the chase a deputy expressed belief that the driver was potentially impaired.
The chase came to an end with a collision on Old Easley Bridge Road, near Shady Acres Circle. The suspect is now detained and dispatch says the deputy who lead the chase is okay.
Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
