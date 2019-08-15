WELLFORD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies said two people are in custody after a driver attempted to hit a Greenville County deputy with his vehicle while on a traffic stop.
The sheriff's office said a chase ensued and continued onto I-85 North into Spartanburg County.
The chase ended near mile marker 67.
Deputies said two suspects were taken into custody.
The suspects' names and charges have not yet been released.
