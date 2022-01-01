GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies responded to a scene on Cedar Lane Road after a vehicle was stolen and a child was left unattended, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene at about 7 p.m.
Deputies said the vehicle and the child was found safely near Old White Horse Road.
If anyone has information concerning this incident call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
