GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are responding after a shooting was reported in the evening on Christmas Day.
Dispatchers confirm to FOX Carolina GCSO was responding to the report on Appaloosa Drive around 10:30 p.m. Further details were not immediately available.
We have a crew en route to the scene to get information. Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.