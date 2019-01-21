Anderson County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) Dispatch has confirmed a collision along Highway SC-81 near Summerfield Lane has ended in a fatality.
The call came around 7:35 p.m, dispatch told our team. Crews are still on scene investigating, but the Coroner's Office has been called.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
Highway 81 is blocked at the scene and traffic is being detoured.
SC Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
