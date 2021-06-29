SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County dispatch says that deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are responding along Harts Lane.
Dispatch says that GCSO responded on reports of a break-in.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says that an attempted burglary took place at a residence along the road. No one was injured during the incident, according to deputies.
Deputies say that nothing was taken during the incident.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more about the situation.
