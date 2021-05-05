MADISON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- North Carolina Highway Patrol dispatch confirmed a school bus crashed along Big Pine Road in Madison County, North Carolina.
Dispatch says that the incident occurred around 4:00pm Wednesday afternoon.
Madison County Schools Superintendent Dr. Will Hoffman released a statement on the incident. Hoffman says that two students were transported to the hospital for evaluation, but no students were seriously injured in the incident.
Dr. Hoffman added that the district plans to file a complete report with the state of North Carolina. In the statement, Hoffman thanked district administrators, the Big Pine Fire Department, the transportation department, law enforcement and emergency services.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation added that traffic is congested along Levi Branch Rd. in the Marshall area.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
