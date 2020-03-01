GENERIC - Crash 1

(file photo | Associated Press)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office is investigating a collision that unfolded on an Upstate highway Sunday evening.

Dispatch confirmed the office's response to FOX Carolina. The collision on US-29 near Becky Street happened around 7:30 p.m. according to South Carolina Highway Patrol's live incident tracking tool.

Troopers are investigating the collision. We've reached out for more details.

Stay tuned for updates.

Pete Buttigieg ending his race for Democratic presidential nomination

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.