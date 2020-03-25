BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) Anderson County dispatchers confirmed crews were on scene of a structure fire in Belton Wednesday afternoon.
While details remain limited, dispatchers said the call came in around 3:15 p.m. The fire is reportedly behind Cratenville Feed and Seed on Bethany Church Road.
We have a crew en route, stay with FOX Carolina for more.
