ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews are working to douse the flames that started at a paper company Saturday afternoon.
Anderson County Fire Dispatch tells FOX Carolina the fire was called in around 2:34 p.m. from the Sterling Paper Company on S. Main Street in Anderson. The scene is still active, with three county companies and two ladder trucks on scene.
We're working to get more information and a crew to the area. Stay tuned.
