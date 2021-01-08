SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews are working to extinguish a blaze that broke out at a townhome complex early Friday morning.
Just before 2 a.m., a FOX Carolina viewer sent us photos of the fire at the Magnolia Townhomes along E. Blackstock Road. When we checked with dispatch, they confirmed crews were responding, but did not provide additional details.
We've sent a news crew to get video and more information. Stay tuned for updates.
