GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol, and other crews are on scene of a hit and run on Pelham Road Monday night.
According to troopers, the call came in around 9:45 p.m. Crews responded to Pelham Road near Milestone Way.
Greenville County dispatch said the nature of the call was a pedestrian versus car.
Troopers say the incident is a hit and run with reported injuries.
Details are limited at this time. We're working to learn more.
