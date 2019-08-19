GENERIC - Fire truck engine firefighter gas leak emergency

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Spartanburg County dispatchers said no one was injured in a residential fire Monday afternoon along New Cut Road. 

The City of Spartanburg Fire Department tweeted that they were responding around 2:17 p.m. to the house in the 2200 block. 

The roadway near the home has been momentarily blocked off while crews work to wrap up their work. A detour has been set in place. 

We have a crew en route to check out if there was any damage to the residence. Stay with FOX Carolina for more. 

