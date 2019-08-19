SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Spartanburg County dispatchers said no one was injured in a residential fire Monday afternoon along New Cut Road.
The City of Spartanburg Fire Department tweeted that they were responding around 2:17 p.m. to the house in the 2200 block.
Not Real Time: RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE: 2247 NEW CUT RD Spartanburg https://t.co/Nl4KLFuCI5— Spartanburg Fire (@spartanburgfire) August 19, 2019
The roadway near the home has been momentarily blocked off while crews work to wrap up their work. A detour has been set in place.
We have a crew en route to check out if there was any damage to the residence. Stay with FOX Carolina for more.
