Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Early Tuesday morning, firefighters were called to the Rite-Aid Distribution Center on Flatwood Industrial Dr. in Spartanburg for a massive fire.
Spartanburg County dispatch tells FOX Carolina the call for service came in around 4:11 a.m.
Details of the fire are not readily available, but one witness tells FOX Carolina multiple tractor trailers parked at the warehouse were in flames.
We've reached out for more details, and have a crew on the way to the scene. We'll update as more information becomes available.
