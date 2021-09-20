STARR, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson County Fire Dispatch said a fire engine from Station 4 overturned at the intersection of 1st Avenue and Highway 81 South.
The crash happened at around 6:56 p.m. on Monday, according to officials. Crews are still working to clear the wreck.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol Incident Report, no one was injured during the crash.
We will update this article as we learn more.
