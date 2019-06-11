SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County dispatch confirmed crews were responding to a mobile home Tuesday afternoon after reports that a car collided with the residence.
Troopers report the accident happened around 5:05 p.m. on S. Radio Station Road near Jody Drive and Wanda Drive.
Crews were just arriving on scene, so details surrounding the accident are limited.
We have a crew en route, stay with FOX Carolina as we get more information.
