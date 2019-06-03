HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Haywood County dispatch confirmed crews were responding to Blue Ridge Parkway in response to an accident near mile marker 432.
According to dispatch, a vehicle was reported to have gone off an embankment. Fire and EMS crews were heading to the scene.
Details are very limited at this time. We're working to learn more.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
