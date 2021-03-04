ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson County dispatch confirmed that crews are responding to a fire along Plainview Rd. in Anderson.
According to dispatch, an outbuilding caught fire but is now under control.
We will update the story as more information comes in.
