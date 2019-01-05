SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters are battling a house fire Saturday evening in Spartanburg County.
Dispatchers confirm to FOX Carolina the call came in around 5:33 p.m. from the 100 block of Suttles Road, close to Lake Bowen.
Details surrounding the fire were unknown as of writing. A FOX Carolina crew is en route to the scene to get more details.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.