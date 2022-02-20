ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Crews are responding to a structure fire in Anderson County, according to Anderson County Fire Dispatch.
According to dispatch, the call came in at around 6:19. The structure fire is located on Watkins Road off Exit 19, says dispatch. Dispatch also says there are no injuries reported.
