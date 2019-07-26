SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Fire and Rescue crews in Oconee County are searching Lake Keowee for a possible drowning victim Friday evening, according to the Keowee Fire Department.
Dispatchers said the call came in just before 4 p.m.
The caller reported a possible drowning in the Waterford Waterford Point neighborhood off SC 130, dispatchers said.
Oconee County crews and crews from the SC Department of Natural Resources were out on the lake Friday evening.
Dispatchers were not aware of a victim being found as of 5:30 p.m.
FOX Carolina is working to get additional details.
