IVA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The chief of the Iva fire department says a house fire that ripped through an abandoned home Thursday night was being investigated as a possible arson.
FOX Carolina was tipped to the scene along Morgan Avenue by a witness around 7:30 p.m., who sent photos of crews responding to a blaze near the Burger King restaurant along W. Front Street. Anderson County fire dispatch confirmed the scene was active, with Iva FD leading the response. Crews from Grove and Starr were also providing assistance.
When we arrived on scene, crews had mostly cleared out. However, IFD chief Tommy Miller provided more details to us.
Miller says the call came in around 5:30 p.m., with all three departments responding to the home. Crews got to work, but Miller says the house was a total loss.
Miller told us a person possibly tied to the fire was in custody, He also noted there were two other fires in the last 24 hours that could be connected to this one. Anyone who has leads or information about the suspected arsons or who may have set the fires should call IFD at (864) 348-6566.
