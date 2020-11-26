GENERIC - Fire 1

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews are working to douse the flames of a residential fire that began Thursday evening.

Dispatch says they got the call around 9:20 p.m. regarding a house along the 700 block of Union Street. We're told crews from Northside, Southside, and Croft fire districts are responding.

Stay tuned for updates as we get them.

