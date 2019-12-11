EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Easley firefighters spent part of their Wednesday evening battling a blaze at a home in the city.
Dispatchers tell FOX Carolina the call came in around 7:05 p.m. from the home on the 200 block of Liberty Drive, confirming Easley FD was on scene.
As of writing, no injuries have been reported. A cause for the fire has yet to be determined.
Stay tuned for updates as FOX Carolina gets them.
