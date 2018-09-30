GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A small cadre of Greenville County deputies were on scene early Sunday morning recovering a stolen vehicle.
Dispatchers confirmed to FOX Carolina deputies received the call around 12:20 a.m. when a deputy spotted the vehicle, prompting multiple units to respond to West Washington Street.
The scene is near the Amtrak station which serves Greenville.
As of writing, we do not know when the vehicle was stolen from nor from where. We also do not know what kind of vehicle is involved.
FOX Carolina is on scene to get updates. Stay tuned for the latest.
