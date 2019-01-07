New Bruce Road

Greenville County Deputies are investigating a reported shooting on New Bruce Road. 

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Emergency dispatchers said deputies were called to investigate a reported shooting in Greenville County.

Dispatchers said the shooting was reported just before 6:30 p.m. Monday along the 1800 block of New Bruce Road.

At least one person was hurt and EMS responded, dispatchers said.

No other details were immediately available.

