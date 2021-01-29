GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Emergency dispatchers said Greenville County deputies arrested a suspect in a neighborhood off of Old Spartanburg Road after a bank robbery Friday afternoon.
Dispatchers said the robbery took place at the BB&T along the 3200 block of Wade Hampton Boulevard. No one was hurt in the robbery.
The suspect was arrested along Gaithburg Square.
No other details were immediately available.
