GREENVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Emergency dispatchers said Greenville County deputies assisted Homeland Security in stopping a vehicle late Thursday night.
Dispatchers said deputies got involved just before 11:30 p.m.
The vehicle was stopped on White Horse Road and Page Drive.
A sergeant with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office said deputies from Anderson County were also involved.
Our crew arrived to find a Ford Mustang surrounded by law enforcement vehicles.
No other details were immediately available.
