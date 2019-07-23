GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Emergency dispatchers in Greenville County said deputies were involved in a foot chase Tuesday afternoon along Eli Street and Colonial Avenue.
Dispatch said the foot chase stemmed from a call about a suspicious person.
A perimeter was setup as deputies searched for the suspect.
No other details were immediately available.
