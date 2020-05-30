GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A large law enforcement presence was seen on Woodruff Road in Greenville on Saturday night.
Deputies were seen in the Target parking lot, directing traffic at the Merovan Center intersection, and clearing a group from the parking lot outside Kohl’s, and then at the Spinx beginning around 10 p.m.
Dispatchers said deputies were dispersing small groups of people that were moving from location to location following a large protest in downtown Greenville.
MORE NEWS - Crowds clearing after march, rallies to honor George Floyd in downtown Greenville Saturday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.