PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies, EMS, and the fire department were called to a partially submerged vehicle along Piedmont Golf Course Road Tuesday night, according to emergency dispatchers.
Dispatch said the incident was reported just after 10 p.m. along the 400 block.
Boats and divers were in the water when our FOX Carolina photojournalist arrived at the scene.
Troopers were also responding to a collision on Piedmont Golf Course Road at Lake El-Jema Drive.
The SCHP website said the roadway was blocked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.