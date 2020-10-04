Gunshot wound investigation in Poe Mill area

Gunshot wound investigation in Poe Mill area

 (FOX Carolina News/ October 4, 2020)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating a gunshot wound report that was called in Sunday afternoon.

Dispatch says the scene unfolded around 2:08 p.m. along 5th Avenue in the Park Place neighborhood, near Poe Mill. Further details, however, were not immediately available.

We're working to get more information. Stay tuned for updates.

