SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies were called to investigate a reported shooting Monday afternoon, according to emergency dispatchers.
Dispatchers said the report came in just after 2 p.m. and involved one victim.
The victim was at Fairforest Clevedale Road near U.S. 29 but dispatchers did not know if that was where the shooting occurred.
Dispatchers did not have details on the victim’s condition.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office for additional information.
