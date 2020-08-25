CAMPOBELLO, SC (FOX Carolina) - Emergency dispatchers in Spartanburg County said deputies were called to investigate reports of a stabbing Tuesday night.
Dispatch said the call came in just before 9 p.m. on the 100 block of Highland Hills Drive.
Deputies and EMS were dispatched to the scene.
No other details were immediately available.
