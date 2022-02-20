Shooting along White Horse Road in Greenville

Shooting along White Horse Road in Greenville (FOX Carolina, February 20, 2022)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County dispatch said deputies are responding to a shooting along White Horse Road in Greenville. 

The Coroner's Office said they have not been requested at this time. We are working to learn more about the situation. We will update this story as more information is released.

