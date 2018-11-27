ANDERSON CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Anderson County dispatch says deputies responded to an armed robbery Tuesday night in Pelzer.
Dispatch said the call came in around 9:01 p.m.
Deputies are currently on scene of the Family Dollar Store on Highway 20.
Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time.
Stay with FOX Carolina for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.