SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County dispatch said the Sheriff's Office responded to West Georgia Road on Monday night after a suspect fled a traffic stop on foot.
Officials said deputies initially pulled the suspect over when they tried to run away on foot. Other units responded to the area to help catch the suspect after deputies informed them of the chase.
The suspect was soon detained, according to dispatch.
At this time, there is no information regarding the suspect or their charges. We will update this story as we learn more.
