GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating a possible break-in Wednesday night.
We were first tipped off to a scene along Old Saluda Dam Road by a viewer. When we called dispatch for information, they confirmed they were called to the area for a break-in call and had a scene still active as of 10:30 p.m. Dispatch says the call came in at 9:36 p.m.
We're reaching out to GCSO information officials for details. Stay tuned for updates.
